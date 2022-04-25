Civale (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.

Civale has allowed at least four runs in each of his three starts to begin the season, and he's failed to last longer than four innings in any outing. The right-hander struggled once again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and was charged with his second consecutive loss. Civale now has a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings in 2022. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Oakland.