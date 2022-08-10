The Guardians reinstated Civale (wrist) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start for Wednesday's game in Detroit.

Civale had been sidelined since the All-Star break with a right wrist sprain, but he'll be back in action Wednesday to put the Guardians rotation back at full strength. Since the right-hander tossed four innings and 55 pitches in his lone rehab start at Triple-A Columbus over the weekend, he could face a restricted pitch count Wednesday. Civale is unlikely to face any further workload restrictions in any of his starts to follow.