Civale (1-3) yielded six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Twins.

Civale got off to a rough start, allowing a pair of solo home runs to Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco in the first inning. He managed to keep Minnesota scoreless for the next few innings before he and Bryan Shaw were tagged with eight combined runs in the fifth. Civale has now given up six runs in three of his last four starts, inflating his ERA to 9.84 through 24.2 frames. He's currently lined up face the Tigers at home next week.