Civale exited Friday's game against the Tigers due to a left glute cramp, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Civale tweaked his glute while covering first base in the top of the seventh inning Friday, and he was immediately removed from the game. The right-hander will presumably be monitored by the team's medical staff in the coming days, but his initial diagnosis of a cramp is somewhat encouraging. If Civale is cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Houston on Wednesday.