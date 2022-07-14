Civale was removed from Wednesday's start against the White Sox due to right wrist soreness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Civale allowed two hits and had a strikeout during a scoreless first inning before leaving with the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 27-year-old will have some extra time to recover since his next start isn't expected to come until after the All-Star break.
