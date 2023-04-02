Civale (1-0) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

In his 2023 debut, Civale largely silenced Seattle's bats, allowing just a pair of singles and a walk while preventing the Mariners from putting multiple runners on base in any inning. The right-hander didn't have overpowering stuff -- he notched just five swinging strikes and three punchouts -- but he consistently got ahead in counts, throwing 17 of 23 first pitches for a strike. Civale is trying to bounce back from last season, when he posted a career-worst 4.92 ERA, and he's off to a strong start with Saturday's performance.