Civale (1-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Civale surrendered a two-run home to Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning, but he then settled in to hold Toronto scoreless for the following four frames. His outing was soured a bit after he allowed a two-run double in the sixth frame prior to exiting, though he still managed his first win of the campaign. Civale also recorded a season-best eight strikeouts, which was backed by 16 swinging strikes on 99 total pitches. Even with the improved outing, Civale owns a 9.45 ERA with a 22:6 K:BB across 20 innings.