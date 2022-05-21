Civale was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers in the top of the seventh inning due to an apparent leg injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Civale gave up at least four runs in each of his first six starts this season, but he was much more effective early in Friday's outing. He allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three in 6.1 innings but appeared to tweak something in his leg while covering first base in the top of the seventh inning. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force Civale to miss additional time.