Civale (forearm) is targeting a Sept. 20 return against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

He hasn't pitched since Aug. 28 due to forearm inflammation, but it sounds like Civale could still make a handful of starts before the end of the season. If he did return Sept. 20, he could make two starts that week if the Guardians are operating with a five-man rotation.

More News