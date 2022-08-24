Civale allowed a run on four hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out four in 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Civale wasn't very efficient Tuesday, throwing just 50 of 95 pitches for strikes. He was relieved by Nick Sandlin for the final out of the fifth inning, denying Civale a chance at his first win since May 20. The right-hander has allowed four runs across 14.2 innings through three starts since returning from a wrist injury. He has a 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 70:18 K:BB through 68.2 innings across 15 starts overall. Civale is projected for a road start in Seattle this weekend.