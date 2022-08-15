Civale allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 across six innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Civale struck out a season-high 10 batters in his quality start, with his lone run surrendered coming in the first inning on a groundout. Following Civale's latest outing, he's allowed just four runs and struck out 21 over his last four appearances (18 innings). Despite this, his last win dates back to May 20 against Detroit.