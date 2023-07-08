Civale (3-2) picked up the win in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Royals, scattering two hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander put together his best performance of the season and won for the first time in nearly a month, generating 34 called or swinging strikes over his 100 pitches. Civale has delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings, and since rejoining the rotation at the beginning of June he sports a 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 40 innings.