Civale (3-6) earned the win against the Rangers Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over five innings.
In his second start since returning from the injured list, Civale worked his pitch count up to 75 on his way to his third win of the season. He fanned seven batters on the day for the fourth time this season and did not walk a batter for the first time since Aug. 10. He will take a 5.19 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for this weekend against Kansas City.
