Civale won't start Friday against the Yankees as previously scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Civale will likely be tasked with starting one of the two games, though it's not yet clear which one.
More News
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Pulled after four innings•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Strikes out seven in return•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Looks ready to rejoin big club•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Throwing again•