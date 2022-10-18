Civale is scheduled to start Tuesday in Game 5 of the Guardians' American League Division Series matchup with the Yankees, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Before Game 5 was postponed Monday, Civale had been in line to start, but the Guardians didn't immediately lock him to take the hill after inclement weather pushed the elimination game back a day. Even though ace Shane Bieber is available Tuesday on three days' rest, the Guardians will choose to keep him in the bullpen and instead stick with the plan to have Civale start. Civale hasn't pitched in any of the Guardians' six postseason games to date, but he tossed a gem in the regular-season finale Oct. 5, striking out a season-high nine batters while allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk over six frames.