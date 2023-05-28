Civale (oblique) is slated to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Even though Civale was able to get stretched out to 69 pitches in his latest rehab start Tuesday, the Guardians want to have him make one more tune-up outing in the minors before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list, where he's resided since April 10. With Triston McKenzie (shoulder) potentially making his final rehab start Tuesday, the Guardians will soon have some tough decisions to make with the rotation. Hunter Gaddis -- who is starting Sunday versus St. Louis -- will almost certainly lose his spot once either Civale or McKenzie is activated, but unless the Guardians move to a six-man rotation, one of the two high-performing rookie starters -- Tanner Bibee or Logan Allen -- could lose his spot to make room for the two veterans. Assuming Civale navigates his upcoming minor-league outing smoothly, he could be cleared to join the big-league rotation as soon as Friday in Minnesota.