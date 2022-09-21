Civale (forearm) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

Civale missed over three weeks with forearm inflammation, but he was able to throw 69 pitches (40 strikes) in his return. He faltered in the sixth inning, when he was charged with both of the runs on his line, though it was an otherwise solid start for the right-hander He's had few of those in 2022 with a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 77:21 K:BB through 80 innings across 17 starts. Civale is projected for a road start in Texas this weekend if he checks out fine after Tuesday's outing.