Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Sunday after the game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Due to inclement weather in the Cleveland area, the game was delayed from its scheduled 12:05 p.m. ET start time, only to be officially postponed just over three hours later. The Guardians could use the postponement to reorder their rotation, which case Civale might have his turn skipped entirely before returning to action next weekend in Seattle. The White Sox and Guardians will make up the postponed game Sept. 15.