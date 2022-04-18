Civale (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against San Francisco.

The Giants got on the board in the second innings with Thairo Estrada's two-run shot off Civale. The 6-foot-2 righty then allowed another pair of runs in the fourth after a throwing error. Civale has now coughed up eight runs (five earned) through 7.1 frames to begin the season. He'll look to turn things around on the road against the Yankees next week.