Civale registered a no-decision during Friday's 9-8 win against Oakland, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

Civale settled down a bit after permitting four runs in the first inning, three of them coming on a Sean Murphy home run, but faltered again in the fourth when he allowed two more runs to cross the plate. The 26-year-old has now surrendered at least four runs while going no deeper than four innings in each of his four starts this season, though he only has two losses thanks to some big offensive showings. He'll carry a 10.67 ERA into his next start, most likely to come against Toronto next weekend.