Civale agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Civale had a 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 98:22 K:BB across 97 innings during 2022, and he missed significant time due to glute, wrist and forearm injuries. He had a 3.86 FIP and could be a rebound candidate if he can stay healthy in 2023.