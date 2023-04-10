Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Guardians on Monday with a left oblique strain, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear whether Civale tweaked his oblique during his last start on Friday or during a between-starts bullpen session, but either way he's going to be out of commission for a few weeks. Peyton Battenfield has taken his spot on the roster and could be an option to replace Civale in the rotation. Another option would be for Cleveland to insert long reliever Xzavion Curry into the rotation.