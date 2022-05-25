Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left glute soreness, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 26-year-old righty exited his previous start with glute cramps but appeared set to make his next turn through the rotation Thursday in Detroit, but he's instead headed to the injured list. It still doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but Civale will nonetheless be out for the next couple weeks. Konnor Pilkington will be promoted from Triple-A Columbus to start Thursday's series opener against the Tigers.