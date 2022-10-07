Civale did not make the Guardians' final 26-man roster for their AL Wild Card Series with the Rays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Civale will begin the postseason as a member of the Guardians' taxi squad as the team opted to leave him off their Wild Card roster. He wrapped up the regular season with a 4.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 20 starts and will be an additional depth option for Cleveland's rotation moving forward.