Civale (thigh) completed his second rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, striking out seven over 4.2 innings while giving up an unearned run on two hits, a walk and two hit batsmen.

Civale wasn't incredibly efficient -- he tossed only 46 of his 76 pitches for strikes -- but he did a good job of overwhelming hitters Wednesday, as 12 of the 13 outs he recorded came via punchouts or groundouts. The sizable workload along with the Guardians' decision to demote Konnor Pilkington to Triple-A on Thursday implies that Cleveland plans to have Civale return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues.