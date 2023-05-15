Civale (oblique) was scheduled for a simulated game Saturday.

The Guardians haven't provided an update on Civale's status since he threw a live bullpen session May 9 at the team's spring training complex. Assuming the sim game went well, he could soon be cleared for a rehab assignment some time this week. Since he's been out for over a month, there's a strong chance he could need multiple rehab starts.

