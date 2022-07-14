Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right wrist sprain Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Civale exited Wednesday's start against the White Sox due to a right wrist injury, and he'll be sidelined until at least late July after being diagnosed with a sprain. The Guardians won't need to fill his place in the rotation until after the All-Star break, but it's not yet clear when the 27-year-old is expected to return to game action.