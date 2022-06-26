Civale (2-4) took the loss Sunday against Boston, allowing three runs on eight hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two in four innings.

Civale struggled all game as 12 of the 22 batters he faced reached safely. Even though he allowed multiple baserunners in each inning, the damage was limited due to a caught stealing and a double-play ball. Through nine outings, the 27-year-old has just two starts where he's gone five innings or more and allowed two runs or less. With a 7.20 ERA and 1.60 WHIP on the season, it wouldn't be surprising if the second-place Guardians explore other rotation options if results don't change soon for Civale. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Yankees.