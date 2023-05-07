Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that Civale (oblique) will throw a live batting practice session at the organization's facility in Arizona on Tuesday, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

If Civale's injured left oblique responds well to the live throwing session, Antonetti noted that the right-hander could be cleared for a simulated game at extended spring training by the end of next weekend. Civale has been on the shelf for just under a month with the injury, so he may need at least two rehab outings to get fully stretched back out for starting duty before the Guardians bring him back from the 15-day injured list. He appears to be tracking toward a return from the IL in late May or early June.