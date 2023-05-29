Civale (oblique) permitted four earned runs on six hits and three walks and struck out seven over 4.2 innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

In what was the third and perhaps final start of his minor-league rehab assignment, Civale tossed 88 pitches (54 strikes) while working into the fifth inning. Though Civale wasn't as efficient as he had been over his prior two rehab outings, his ability to approach 90 pitches suggests he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list, perhaps as soon as Friday in Minnesota. The Guardians will likely clear a spot in the rotation for Civale by optioning Hunter Gaddis to Triple-A, but the team will have a tougher decision to make once Triston McKenzie (shoulder) comes off the 60-day IL as soon as Sunday or early next week. Young hurlers Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee have both made strong cases for permanent starting roles, and the Guardians could have to expand to a six-man rotation to make room for both pitchers as well as Civale and McKenzie.