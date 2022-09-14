Civale (forearm) will make a rehab appearance at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Civale hopes to return from the injured list Sept. 20 against the White Sox, but he'll have a tune-up in the minors prior to getting the green light for activation. Assuming the right-hander feels good following Thursday's outing, he'll be pitching on normal rest against the White Sox if he's activated when first eligible.

More News