Civale is on the Guardians' ALDS roster versus the Yankees and will be in the bullpen for Game 1, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Civale's length wasn't needed in the wild card round, but he figures to see action in this series against New York. The 27-year-old has no big-league relief appearances but could be called upon If Cal Quantrill struggles early in Game 1. With low-velocity and a 4.92 regular-season ERA, however, pitching Civale at Yankee Stadium would be a risky move. It's also possible the righty starts a game later in the series.