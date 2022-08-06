Civale (wrist) will return from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Tigers, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Civale has been out with a sprained right wrist since mid-July, be he's considered ready to go after making just a single rehab appearance. That outing, which came Saturday for Triple-A Rochester, saw him allow two runs (one earned) on three hits across four innings of work, striking out three while walking two. He may be on a pitch count in his return to action Wednesday.