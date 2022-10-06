Civale (5-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings with nine strikeouts against the Royals.

Civale was sharp against Kansas City on Wednesday, with the only damage coming from two solo home runs. The quality start was his second in a row, and the nine strikeouts on the day were his second highest total of the season. In 43 innings in the second half, Civale managed a 3.35 ERA with 46 strikeouts, painting a much better story than his season-long 4.92 ERA and 5-6 record would indicate.