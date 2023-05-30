The Guardians will activate Civale (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Friday to have him start against the Twins, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Civale has been out since early April with a left oblique strain but is now ready to rejoin the rotation after building back up over the course of three rehab starts. The 27-year-old righty looked sharp in his two starts prior to suffering the oblique injury, but he posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 11 frames across his three rehab outings.