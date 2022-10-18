Civale won't make his scheduled start Monday in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Civale was set to start the decisive Game 5, but with the contest now pushed to Tuesday, it's unclear if Cleveland will change pitching plans. The team may consider starting Shane Bieber on three days rest and using Civale in a relief role if necessary, but they won't announce a decision until Tuesday, per Laura Albanese of Newsday.