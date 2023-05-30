Civale (oblique) will start Friday against the Twins, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Civale has been out since early April with a left oblique strain but is now ready to return to the Guardians' rotation. The 27-year-old righty looked sharp in his two starts prior to injury, but he allowed six earned runs across 11 innings during his three rehab appearances, so there could still be some rust to knock off.
