Civale (oblique) made his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus, covering 3.1 innings and striking out five while allowing two runs on five hits and one walk.

While Civale recorded only one more out than he did in his first rehab start last Thursday, the right-hander pushed his pitch count up from 34 to 69. Though Civale likely needs one more outing before he'll be ready to handle a normal starter's workload, the Guardians could still bring him back from the 15-day injured list for his next start, even if he's on somewhat of a limited pitch count. Civale could be activated as soon as Sunday, when he would step into the rotation spot occupied by Hunter Gaddis for the series finale with St. Louis.