Civale gave up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale has had a very poor showing so far in 2022 after picking up 12 wins on a 1.12 WHIP over 124.1 innings last year. His 7.25 ERA is uncompetitive, and Civale throws his 91 mph fastball 29% of the time despite opponents hitting .400 on the pitch. His start against the Twins marked only the third time that he has made it though five innings so far this season. With a tendency to get pulled early from games, Civale is unlikely to be in line for many win opportunities this season. However, seven strikeouts in his first start since being activated from the injured list with a glute ailment is an encouraging sign. His next start tentatively lines up for Sunday against the Red Sox.