Civale allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Friday's Cactus League loss to the Reds.

Civale has given up six runs over 9.2 innings across four spring starts, but he's also posted a respectable 11:3 K:BB. Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports Civale was able to stay in Friday's game after taking a liner off of his right foot, so that shouldn't be a concern going forward. He posted a career-worst 4.92 ERA over 20 starts (97 innings) in 2022, but there's been no indication that he's at risk of losing his place in the rotation yet, though he will be at the back end of the starting list for the Guardians.