Civale (1-1) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 5-3 loss against the Mariners. He struck out five.

Civale cruised through four shutout frames before getting tagged for two runs in the fifth and allowing a game-tying, two-out RBI double to J.P. Crawford in the sixth. Across his first two starts, Civale has pitched 12.2 innings and given up four runs while posting a modest 8:2 K:BB.