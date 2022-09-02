Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right forearm inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Forearm issues can sometimes be a precursor to surgery, and sometimes they are just require a short shutdown period to get past. Either way, however, Civale should be considered questionable to pitch again this season. Zach Plesac also went on the injured list Friday with a fractured pitching hand, so Cody Morris (starting Friday) and Xzavion Curry are likely to step into the September rotation.
More News
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Yields two homers Sunday•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Falls one out shy of win•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Tosses four innings in return•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Comes off IL for Wednesday's start•