Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right forearm inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Forearm issues can sometimes be a precursor to surgery, and sometimes they are just require a short shutdown period to get past. Either way, however, Civale should be considered questionable to pitch again this season. Zach Plesac also went on the injured list Friday with a fractured pitching hand, so Cody Morris (starting Friday) and Xzavion Curry are likely to step into the September rotation.