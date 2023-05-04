Civale (oblique) completed a bullpen session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
The side session marked the first time that Civale has taken part in mound work since he suffered a left oblique strain in his April 7 start against the Mariners. The Guardians noted that Civale felt well physically coming out of the session, and he'll be re-evaluated Friday before the team determines his next steps. Though he's now nearly a month removed from suffering the injury, Civale is without a clear timeline for a return, though Mandy Bell of MLB.com notes that Civale is behind fellow starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (shoulder) in their respective rehab programs. McKenzie isn't eligible to come off the IL until May 29, so Civale may not be track toward a return in early June.
