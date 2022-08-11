Civale pitched four innings, allowing two runs on three hits while hitting a batter and striking out four in Wednesday's win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale returned to the mound Wednesday after missing almost a month while nursing a wrist injury, limiting the Tigers to just four baserunners. Both runs he surrendered came in the bottom of the fourth inning with Harold Castro and Eric Haase driving them in. Civale was limited to 62 pitches in the outing and will likely face a pitch limit for at least a couple more starts moving forward. After starting off the season cold, Civale has produced a very solid 3.24 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 33.1 innings in his last seven outings.