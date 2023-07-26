Civale (4-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over eight innings against the Royals. He struck out five.

Civale logged his longest start of 2023 Tuesday, allowing one run over eight frames on 93 pitches. He was especially effective at limiting power, holding the Royals without an extra-base hit. Though Civale hasn't been a strong producer in the strikeout column (6.85 K/9), he owns an impressive 2.54 ERA and a 0.6 HR/9 through 71 innings in 2023. Civale will look to continue his breakout campaign in his next projected start, which is expected to come against one of MLB's worst offenses in the White Sox.