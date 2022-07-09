Civale allowed a run on six hits over seven innings in Friday's loss to the Royals. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The only damage against Civale came on Andrew Benintendi's RBI single in the third inning. He was in line for the victory before Eli Morgan blew the lead in the eighth. Civale has posted a 4.09 ERA in four starts since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list, lowering his season ERA to 6.28 alongside a 51:15 K:BB through 53 frames. The 27-year-old righty is projected to face the White Sox at home next week.