Civale allowed four hits and two walks over five shutout frames during Friday's loss to Minnesota. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Civale returned from the injured list and made his first start since April 7. He worked around danger multiple times and turned in his second scoreless outing of the season. His velocity was up across the board compared to his first two starts, including his fastball which averaged 92.5 mph. Civale will carry a 2.04 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be at home against the Red Sox next week.