Guardians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Civale's MRI revealed a pocket of blood in is left glute that will need to be drained before he's able to resume baseball activities, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Francona said he's hopeful that the non-surgical procedure to have the blood drained will speed up Civale's recovery process. The 27-year-old righty was placed on the injured list with left glute soreness last week after he had stumbled to a 7.84 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 31 innings. Civale doesn't have a clear timeline for his recovery, and his ugly ratios prior to landing on the shelf could make it tough to justify holding him in most 12-team leagues while his return date is murky.