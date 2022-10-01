Civale (4-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits through six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Kansas City.

The 27-year-old served up a two-run homer to Drew Waters in the third inning and a solo shot to Michael Massey in the fifth. Civale gave up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts, posting a 3.00 ERA during that stretch. He'll carry a 5.04 ERA into his projected home matchup with the Royals next week to close out his season.