Civale (2-6) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings.

Civale limited the damage well, but two of the Mariners' four hits were home runs. Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and Ty France added a solo shot in the seventh. The Guardians managed to put only three runners in scoring position all game, giving Civale no help in the loss. This was the right-hander's longest start in his last four turns through the rotation, but the four runs he allowed matched the total he gave up in his last three starts combined. For the season, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB through 75 innings across 16 starts overall. Civale is lined up for a rematch against the Mariners at home next weekend.